28 Mar 2024

"Sundowns is one of the biggest teams performing in the continent along with Al Ahly," says Gamondi.

Yanga expecting 'tough' encounter against Sundowns

Miguel Gamondi, coach of Young Africans SC (Djaffar Ladjal/BackpagePix)

Young Africans (Yanga) SC coach Miguel Gamondi is looking forward to facing his former club Mamelodi Sundowns in the first leg of the Caf Champions League quarterfinals on Saturday.

Gamondi, who won the DStv Premiership title with Sundowns in the 2006/07 season as co-coaches with Neil Tovey, has described the clash at the Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium as a great advert for African football.

“Sundowns is one of the biggest teams performing in the continent along with Al Ahly, no doubt they are the best on the continent,” said the Argentinian coach as quoted by the Caf media.

“They are where they are today because of the consistency they have shown over the years. I really like the style of play of Sundowns. They play their type of football that I like. I was coach at Sundowns, and I know what they like to do and what they are building now is not only important for South Africa, but for African continent because they it’s an advert for Africa.

“For us, it is probably going to be the toughest opponent we will get but at the same time it will be a great learning experience for Young Africans to play with a quality side and technical staff. I think this will be a great advert for African football,” added Gamondi.

Meanwhile, Yanga SC president Hersi Ally Said has allayed fears that the Brazilians will face hostile reception in Tanzania.

This comes after former Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana urged the team to ignore the hostile reception that awaits them in the East African country.

“This is not a war. It’s a football game. We’re excited to host Sundowns and anticipate a thrilling match on the pitch. Young Africans is committed to upholding the highest standards of sportsmanship and fair play,” Said told FARPost.

“We’ll make all necessary arrangements to ensure a smooth and enjoyable experience for their players, staff, and supporters.”

The second leg is set to take place at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium next week Friday.

