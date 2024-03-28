Playing for Chiefs is the best feeling ever, says Mashiane

Despite not getting a lot of game time at the club, defender Happy Mashiane says playing for Kaizer Chiefs is one of the best feelings ever.

Mashiane has been part of the Chiefs senior squad since 2019. He graduated from the club’s development structures after some impressive performances for the Amakhosi juniors.

“To be honest, I can’t compare this feeling with any feeling that I have ever felt before. But, it comes with pressure to play for a big team like Chiefs. All young kids who play football want to see themselves getting to where I am today. I think it’s the best feeling ever,” the Amakhosi left-back told Vodacom Soccer.

The defender also revealed that he likes sharing a room with midfielder Nkosingiphile Ngcobo during camps.

“I have shared a room with two people in camp, that’s Itumeleng Khune and Nkosingiphile Nqcobo. But most of the time I share with Ngcobo. And when it comes to Mshini, he is a quiet guy and very peaceful,” he added.

“But when he starts talking, he always makes sense. So, I like being around him most of the time because I know that he will encourage me.”

Mashiane has struggled to command a starting berth at Chiefs and this season, the left-back has only made four appearances for Chiefs – three in the DStv Premiership and one in the Nedbank Cup.

With the league action set to resume this weekend after the international break, the former South Africa Under-20 and Under-23 player will be hoping to get game time in the last 10 games of the season.

Chiefs will resume their league campaign against Cape Town City at Athlone Stadium on Saturday.