Memela to SuperSport almost done, but Chiefs could still steal him

Luvuyo Memela will not be looking for a new home for long after he was unceremoniously released by AmaZulu recently.

The former Orlando Pirates attacker was a surprise inclusion into Usuthu list of offloads but Phakaaathi has learnt that he would not be wanting for a job for long.

A source close to the player’s representatives says they are already speaking to a few clubs and SuperSport United are the front runners in the race to sign the 34-year-old.

“SuperSport have already made their move with regards to getting the player to sign. They seem very interested and they are just now finalising a few things.

“I heard they will be releasing Kudakwashe Mahachi and Memela is seen as a perfect example,” says the source.

“Memela’s professional conduct on and off the field is what is attracting them. They feel he would be a good example to their young squad and be influential on the field as well.

“He is old if you look at his age, but in terms of performances, he is one of the top performers in the league,” adds the source.

He also claims that Kaizer Chiefs could however hijack the move with their football manager Bobby Motaung having expressed some interest.

“I don’t know how far it has gone with Chiefs but I heard Bobby was quite keen. But he said he would still need to discuss him with the others they work with in player recruitment so I have not heard how far has gone yet,” says the source.

Memela was one of the top performers at Usuthu last season and his release came as a shock to many. He was released in the same manner at Pirates where some of their fans were critical of the move. Some have even suggested that he be brought back now that he has been sent packing by Usuthu.