Clubs don’t want to pay former Chiefs keeper’s salary

Daniel Akpeyi’s huge salary demands are hindering his next move following the Nigerian’s departure at Kaizer Chiefs.

He is determined to keep playing in the DStv Premiership, a source close to the player has revealed. The 36 year-old Akpeyi was deemed surplus to requirements by Chiefs at the end of last season, with Amakhosi deciding on having only four keepers – Bruce Bvuma, Itumeleng Khune, Brandon Petersen and Boitumelo Molefe.



It is said that a number of teams showed interest in Akpeyi immediately after he was released by the Naturena based outfit. However, negotiations haven’t been going well because of the shot-stopper’s high demands.



Orlando Pirates is one of the team’s that were looking at bringing the keeper on board to strengthen their goalkeeping department, but, the club decided against the move with the management thinking they should get someone who is younger and will be at the club for a while.



According to the informant, Akpeyi believes he is worthy of the amount that he is asking for and he is confident that one of the teams that he has been in contact with will eventually sign him.



“When you have reached a certain age in football it is difficult to negotiate for a good salary, especially when you were earning a huge salary at your previous club. He was earning good money at Chiefs and he expects to at least find a team that will try to match that amount,” said the source.