Ex-Chiefs, Sundowns star Lebese continues search for new club

George Lebese is said to have acquired the services of a professional physical trainer to help him get to shape, with the former Kaizer Chiefs winger promised a return to professional football.



Lebese has been in the wilderness since his departure at Colorado Springs Switchbacks in the US two years ago hence the need to get a proper trainer to help him get back to full fitness in his search for a club.



The ex-Chiefs winger terminated his contract with Switchbacks but has since failed to make a move after failing to get an International Transfer Certificate (ITC) from Fifa.



Lebese, who has also played for Mamelodi Sundowns and SuperSport United, was meant to join Tshakuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) in 2021, but because he didn’t get the ITC, the move was halted after spending weeks training with the club.



“At last there is hope for him (Lebese), he has been waiting for an opportunity to play for a very long time and now there is something promising for him. He is currently training and he has professional helping him to get back to the right shape,” said a source.



“I just hope that this thing happens. He still has about two to three years to play. The good thing is that everything with the ITC has been sorted as I hear and there won’t be trouble in any team signing him.”



Another source has revealed that Lebese is likely to play in the DStv Premiership.