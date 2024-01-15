Cape Town Spurs show interest in former Sundowns midfielder

Aubrey Ngoma is looking for a new club in the DStv Premiership. Picture: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Experienced midfielder Aubrey Ngoma could find himself back in Cape Town in a quest to resurrect his career, after parting ways with SuperSport United last season.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns and Cape Town City winger is now a free agent and has been keeping fit on his own.

Phakaaathi understands that the 34-year-old has received a few enquiries but no concrete offers as yet, with Cape Town Spurs the latest club to show interest in him.

‘A few inquiries’

“Aubrey is keeping fit in case an offer comes in that suits him. There have been a few inquiries but no one has put anything on the table yet,” said a source close to the player.

“I know his former team AmaTuks in the NFD had a look at him and now Cape Town Spurs are a possibility. He can definitely help them because of his experience and where they are on the log.

“I don’t think he’s frustrated or desperate to take anything that comes his way. The offer has to make sense for him and his family and he will definitely sign.”

Ngoma’s best season was with the Citizens where he was named the PSL midfielder of the season and Telkom knockout player of the season in the 2016/17 season.