Cardoso on a mission to send Sundowns youngsters abroad

"He thinks that young players need to be exposed to a big stage at a very young age," said the source.

Mamelodi Sundowns head of development Paulo Cardoso is said to be on a mission to get some talented Downs youngsters overseas deals.



Cardoso, who was appointed to the role last year, is being applauded for the great work he has done with the youth structures at the club.

According to a source, Cardoso is realistic in his objectives and those for the team, and he believes sending young players abroad will help Sundowns get global recognition.

The Portugal-born coach is said to have already been in talks with a couple of teams in Portugal to initiate trials for some Sundowns youth players.

“I have never seen someone who is so dedicated to the youth and believes in youngsters like him. He knows talent, there is no doubt about that. He thinks that young players need to be exposed to a big stage at a very young age. He wants to see more young players being given a chance in the senior team and fortunately, that’s what coach Rulani (Mokwena) also wants,” said the source.

“There are many Siyabonga Mabenas at the club, so, we are going to see many of them playing in the DStv Premiership, but the main thing is to see them playing abroad. Many people see Sundowns buying players and think that the club doesn’t care about young players. But there has been a lot of progress in the youth structures.

“Coach Cardoso has been with the team for a few months, but you can see the many changes he has brought. He is the reason why the KZN Academy is so successful, that’s why many players from that academy are now playing in Europe.”



Cardoso worked for the KZN Academy before joining Sundowns.