Nigeria’s Nwabali would love to repay his chairman and stay at Chippa

'I really wish to play one or two more years with him (Mpengesi),' Nwabali told SABC Sport.

Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has said he would be happy to stay at Chippa United for the remaining two seasons of his contract, even though it seems more likely he will leave the Chilli Boys at the end of the season.

Nwabali’s stunning performances for Nigeria at the recent Africa Cup of Nations have only increased speculation that he will leave at the end of the campaign, with Phakaaathi’s Mgosi Squad reporting only this week that Chippa are resigned to losing him.

Chippa Mpengesi constantly expressed his support for Nwabali at the Africa Cup of Nations, courting controversy by suggesting Chippa would be supporting Nigeria, and not Bafana Bafana, when the two sides met in the Africa Cup of Nations semifinals.

“You see when you play under an understanding chairman, everything comes – confidence comes … Imagine you’re playing under a chairman who wants all his players to be comfortable, you must work for this man, even when you’re in or out (of the team),” Nwabali told SABC Sport, however, at the Nedbank Cup last 16 draw on Monday evening.

“To be honest, I really wish to play one or two more years with him – I really wish this. If it’s his wish (too), fine, but I really wish (to stay) because he’s a nice man.

‘I really want to show him this love’

“As I said earlier, he wished me well so I really want to how him this love, maybe once again, but I just wish (for this). But if it’s the end of my time with the club at the end of this season, so be it. If there’s something that I’m going to still continue, so be it.”