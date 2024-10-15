OPINION: The relationship between Broos and Tau seems broken

In my opinion, the player is not happy with the treatment from the coach.

It looks like the relationship between Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos and fan-favourite Percy Tau is fractured.

There’s no other way to put it and it doesn’t look good from the outside looking in. The latest episode between the two doesn’t make sense. When Broos dropped Tau for the Africa Cup of the Nations qualifiers against Uganda and South Sudan last month, he said he was protecting him because of the criticism he got after the AFCON in Côte d’Ivoire.

Baffled

Even then, I was baffled by his explanation because the former Mamelodi Sundowns striker is a big boy and he doesn’t need the coach to shield him. He plays for the biggest and most successful club in Africa Al-Ahly. What does he need protection from?

Tau would be the first to admit that he was not at his best at the AFCON and the public rightfully criticised him because they expected more from him. It comes with the job and Tau shouldn’t be treated differently.

Broos is so open that he gives away the real story bubbling under the surface if you read between the lines.

The last time he dropped Tau, he said that the 30-year-old wanted to be part of the team but he felt that it was best not to call him.

Is Tau sulking?

There’s nothing wrong with that because he’s the head coach and his decision is final but Tau is now sulking.

According to the Belgian, Tau asked to be left out for the upcoming round of AFCON qualifiers against Congo for personal reasons.

In my opinion, the player is not happy with the treatment from the coach and he’s clearly not over his omission from the last camp.

Do I think Broos could’ve handled the situation better? Yes, certainly but I’ve also never been a fan of players who pick and choose games for Bafana.

Tau should’ve been the first player on the plane to South Africa to represent his country. A month ago he pleaded with the coach not to drop him so what has changed between then and now? The national team should come first and it should be an honour to wear the jersey.

We can’t allow players to choose games for the national team at any point in their careers. When Bafana qualifies for the AFCON, is it going to be fair for Tau to suddenly avail himself at the expense of a player that would have done well in the qualifiers?

Tau not happy at Ahly?

I don’t think so. After Broos revealed that Tau asked to be excused from the team for personal reasons, he also hinted at him not being happy at the Red Devils (Al Ahly). and urged him to move to another club.

Again, that was not necessary because he’s probably privy to certain information that the public isn’t. He should be careful on how he communicates or he risks upsetting other big players who have influence in the change room. Tau is a big part of the team’s success under Broos and his experience is still needed in the team. The longer this continues, the more complicated it will get.