Ex-Chiefs and Sundowns star stuns fans with age cheat admission

"My football age is what you see right now, and there is something I left at home," says Phala.

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns winger, Thuso Phala, has revealed that he is an age cheat, and was using a cooked-up age when he was playing professional football.

Phala, who started his professional career at the now defunct Platinum Stars and also played at SuperSport United, admitted that he has two ages he uses in his life – one for football and one at home.

He said this during an interview with the Kota and Chill Podcast where he opened up about his life.

“Do you want to know my age or the football age? After all, there is age that you leave at home and then there is football age, which you use on the field,” said Phala.

“My football age is what you see right now, and there is something I left at home. Thuso Phala who played football is this age that you know.”

According to his football age, Phala, who used to enthral fans with his dances after scoring a goal, is 37.

“Will they now take away the medals and trophies that I have won if they find out my real age, and say that I am a defaulter? If that is a crime, let’s leave it at that.

“How can you retire at the age of 34? This thing is only a problem in development ranks, it is not a problem at the higher (paying) level.”

Phala sparks social media frenzy

Phala’s admission stunned local football followers and started debates with some outing other players they suspect of age cheating.

Phalafala, as he was affectionately known, recently announced that he has retired from football. He had been without a team for a while. He has also played for Bafana Bafana.

There are also other players whose noses are good for their age, who are still playing in the Premier Soccer League.

The issue of age cheating has become a major problem in Africa in recent years.