Pirates set to extend Dzvukamanja’s contract

Orlando Pirates are on the verge of extending the contract of striker Terrence Dzvukamanja, a source in the Bucs camp has revealed.

Dzvukamanja was one of the players who were said to be leaving the club this season, but his return to form has made the technical team and management change their decision on letting him go.

The Zimbabwean international has scored a couple of goals for Pirates in the past few months and his work rate has impressed head coach Jose Riveiro.

“Terrence’s contract is about to be extended. He has worked very hard to be where he is at the moment. His play has improved dramatically, he is a very different player now. When he started things were not really going well for him, that is why a lot of people didn’t like him. Fans were even against him, but things have changed now. He is one of the players who is loved by the supporters,” said the source.

“There is the Champions League next season, and as a coach you need to have players that will deliver for you. Coach Jose really believes in him and what he can do for the club. The negotiations have been going on for some time because there were a lot of factors that had to be considered. But, he is now staying and it’s not about him being done favours. He has worked so much to be where he is.”

Dzvukamanja joined Pirates back in 2020 after leaving the now defunct Bidvest Wits, after some good spell with the Clever Boys.

The Zimbabwean striker was said to be leaving Pirates last campaign after battling with injuries and failing to be a regular in the starting line-up. But, the forward has really made good progress at the club this campaign and has scored some crucial goals for the team.

The 29-year-old has impressed coach Jose Riveiro with his progress and he is regarded as one of the top striker at the club.