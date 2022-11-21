Chippa open talks with Pirates over out-of-favour striker

Mgosi Squad

Chippa United are said to be negotiating with Orlando Pirates for the services of striker Bienvenu Eva Nga in the January transfer in order to bolster their squad, an insider in the Buccaneers camp has revealed.



The Chilli Boys management have opened talks with the Buccaneers, and they are hoping to settle the deal soon.



Nga signed with Pirates prior to the start of the 2022/23 DStv Premiership season from Chippa.



The 23-year-old Cameroonian striker’s career with Pirates started on a positive note, but he has since been warming the bench, with Bucs head coach Jose Riveiro opting to play Zakhele Lepasa and Kermit Erasmus.



Nga has played 11 games for the Soweto giants and has only scored once, which came in the first game of the season against Swallows FC.



“There is a huge possibility that he is going back to Chippa, they are really serious,” said the source.