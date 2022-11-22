Shandu says Pirates wants to win all trophies this season

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

After winning the MTN8, Bandile Shandu believes there is more to come from Orlando Pirates this season.



Shandu, who has been with the Buccaneers for two years, was part of the Pirates squad that lifted the MTN8 trophy after beating AmaZulu FC in the final played in Durban last month.

“I think we have had a very good start this season and winning the MTN8 Cup was a big deal for us. We played a lot of games last season and reached the final of the Confederation Cup, but we ended up losing. This season we just told ourselves that we need to improve and win trophies, so, with one trophy in the bad for us we now have to focus on doing better and going all out for other trophies in the coming tournaments,” said the 27-year-old KwaZulu-Natal born player.

“There is so much promise in the team and there are lots of things we want to achieve this season. So, we just have to continue working hard after the Fifa break and make sure that we become consistent throughout the season.”

Shandu also added that one of the things that has made the team to grind out results was fuelled by the support of their fans and they wanted to make sure that they make them happy.

“Our fans have been giving us good energy in our games and it was important that we make them happy.”