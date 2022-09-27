Furious AmaZulu bosses dismiss Truter exit reports

Mgosi Squad

AmaZulu FC management are said to be furious with media reports that suggested that they are unhappy with their coach Brandon Truter.



There were widespread reports last week that suggested that Truter’s days at the club are numbered with AmaZulu management unhappy with the style the team plays under his guidance.

It was reported that Truter would be given the MTN8 semi finals against Chiefs to redeem himself and if he failed he would then be shown the door.

“Those reports have soured the mood in camp as players are supportive of the coach and have a good working relationship with him.

“When these reports came out, it unsettled the team because they thought they were coming okay considering that there are a number of new players in the team.

“The management is also upset and a witch hunt for whoever leaked the wrong information has started. The management feels there are people inside working against the club,” said a source.