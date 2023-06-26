Has Nabi’s Chiefs deal hit a snag?

By Mgosi Squad

In a shocking turn of events, Nasreddine Nabi’s recent media interview could jeopardise his chances of becoming the coach of Kaizer Chiefs.

Nabi spoke to The Sunday Times, confirming that his agent was indeed talking to the Naturena side and that a deal could be struck soon.

Sources close to the club suggest that the management is highly displeased with Nabi’s decision to discuss the ongoing talks publicly, as they had intended to keep the negotiations confidential.

Drawing parallels to a previous incident involving Adel Amrouche, another potential candidate for the coaching position, the source highlighted the detrimental effects of speaking to the media about pending moves.

Amrouche’s blunder turned Chiefs away

“You will remember the same happened with Adel Amrouche when he was talking to Chiefs? He spoke to the media about the pending move and that is how it ended. Chiefs did not want to do anything with him after that,” said an Mgosi source.

“Nabi may also face a similar situation. But we will see.”

Amrouche’s interview ultimately led to severed ties with Chiefs, and history may repeat itself for Nabi if the club takes a similar stance.