Sundowns chase SuperSport youngster Maseko

By Mgosi Squad

Mamelodi Sundowns have made another attempt to sign Thapelo Maseko from SuperSport United.

Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena and his technical team are huge admirers of the talented left winger who has also attracted interest from clubs in Belgium.

Maseko, who was named Matsatsantsa young player of the season, also received a maiden call-up to the Bafana Bafana team for the game against Morocco.

Big offer

The DStv Premiership champions are believed to have made big offer to their Tshwane rivals for Maseko in order to fend off interest from abroad.”

“Sundowns like the player and they feel he will give their team balance on the left,” an Mgosi Squad source revealed.

“The only issue is that clubs from Europe including Westerlo from Belgium are also serious about signing him.”