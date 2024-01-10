Local Soccer

By Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

10 Jan 2024

11:02 am

Pirates Diski captain Mokone believes he still has a lot to learn

'This is just a step towards my ultimate goal which is to play in the first team,' said the defender.

Pirates reserve captain Mokone believes he still has a lot to learn before featuring for Bucs first team.

Orlando Pirates reserves captain Jabulani Mokone in action for All-Stars team against Stellenbosch FC. Picture: Philip Maeta/Gallo Image

Orlando Pirates Diski Challenge (DDC) captain Jabulani Mokone believes he still has a lot to learn before making the step up to playing senior football, but he says he will be ready once he gets promoted to the first team.

ALSO READ: Pirates join Chiefs in race to sign Appollis

Mokone impressed during the Carling Black Label Knockout All Stars match against Stellenbosch FC, where he featured for the All Stars team, coached by Bucs head coach Jose Riveiro.

The right-back put in a great display, which saw him earn a lot of praise from the fans.

The Pirates DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) captain says playing in Saturday’s match, which the All Stars won 2-1, was a great experience for him.

“I have to say that I’m very thankful for the opportunity to play, and thank you to everyone who voted for me to be in the team. It was a really good experience playing against a top team and playing alongside experienced players,” said the defender.

‘Just a step’

“I enjoyed the game. Thanks to the senior players and the coaches, they made sure that we are ready for the match and were not afraid to make mistakes.

“This is just a step towards my ultimate goal, which is to play in the first team. But that will happen in time and I know that there is still a lot to learn.”

Mokone also added that the Carling Cup initiative – to mix DDC and DStv Premiership players – is good motivation for youngsters to showcase their talent.

“As a youngster, we look up to our senior players and dream of playing alongside them. The Carling Cup gave us that opportunity.”

carling black label cup dstv diski challenge DStv Premiership Orlando Pirates

