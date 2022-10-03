Kaizer Chiefs technical team monitoring young striker

Mgosi Squad

Kaizer Chiefs’ senior technical team are said to be monitoring the progress of promising young striker Wandile Duba, who has been dubbed as their next top goal-poacher, following his first season with the club’s reserve team in the DStv Diski Challenge last season.



Duba was the Chiefs reserves top scorer last campaign, with the striker only joining the club in the middle of the season.



His progress at the Naturena based outfit has taken many at the club by surprise and a bright future has been predicted, hence he is being assessed.



According to a source, the senior Amakhosi technical team have decided to keep a close look at him this season in the Diski Challenge and want to see if he will replicate last campaign’s form.



“There are about three to four players who are being monitored by the senior team at the moment, Duba is one of them. He is a gem, a great talent and everyone at the club is anticipating the day he gets promotion to the senior team and starts scoring for them. He proved that he is a real deal when it comes to scoring goals last season, and that made a lot of people aware of him,” said the informant.



“This season the technical team wants to see more coming from him, they want him to be consistent and once he does that he will get the promotion. I personally believe that he deserves it because he is a rare find, especially a striker. Not many young or even old strikers have a very good eye for a goal like him.”