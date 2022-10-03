‘We will fix the country in Durban,’ says Truter after Chiefs draw

Sibongiseni Gumbi

AmaZulu FC coach Brandon Truter used slang that describes the situation when a big club like Kaizer Chiefs has lost when describing his emotions after their 1-1 draw on Sunday.

AmaZulu felt hard done by referee Victor Gomes who sent off their defender Veluyeke Zulu 30 minutes to the end of the game.

The term ‘the country has been fixed’ is usually used by the supporters of rival clubs when Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Mamelodi Sundowns have suffered a defeat.

This is because the supporters of that particular team are then subdued and hibernate until their side gets a better result.

“For us being reduced to 10 men around the 60th minute having got the away goal and coming away 1-1 and going to Durban, it is a good result.

“We will fix the country (back) in Durban,” said Truter with a chuckle. “Wherever Chiefs play, we saw it last time when they were in Durban they filled up the stadium.

“So, we are calling on the AmaZulu supporters to help us in that regard. We were good in the first half and they found it difficult to contain us and that is where the goal came from.

“We played right through them. But they had a few balls over our defence which Ashely Du Preez was running for, it caused some panic buttons to be pressed in defence and that is how they got back,” explained Truter.

“But we should have remained calm. We went to half time 1-0 up. But then you get a red card and then for the goal as well we had numbers to stop the ball from being crossed.

“We failed. Luck was on their side to get the goal. But it was a good result for us,” said the AmaZulu mentor.



The return leg will be played on October 22. .