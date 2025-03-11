Kaizer Chiefs preparing big offer for Tanzanian star

Nabi is said to be keen to be reunited with Salum in Naturena.

Kaizer Chiefs have started planning for their end of the season transfer business after another poor season in the Betway Premiership from Nasreddine Nabi’s side.



The Mgosi Squad has learned that top of Nabi and Chiefs’ transfer targets is Feisal Salum of Tanzanian Premier League side Azam FC.



Salum, whose contract with Azam still has over a year remaining, has reportedly refused to renew it because he seeks a new challenge.



After initially showing willingness to sell, Azam are said to have put a ‘No Sale’ tag on Salum even though they have failed to convince him to sign a new deal.



The Mgosi Squad, however, has learned that Amakhosi are preparing a big offer for the Tanzanian international in a bid to try and soften Azam FC’s stance on the player.



“Informal talks between Chiefs and Azam have already started, but as you know, until an offer has been submitted, there’ll be denials all over. But what I can tell you is that talks have indeed started,” said the source.



“Football is business, Azam may say now that they’re not willing to sell, but they know that they’ll have to sell if the player doesn’t want to renew his contract. They won’t want to risk losing him for free.”



Nabi is said to be keen to be reunited with Salum in Naturena. The duo worked together at Young Africans (Yanga) during their time at the club.