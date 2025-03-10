Miguel calls for consistency from Chiefs ahead of City clash

"The importance of this game is what defines us, and what defines us is consistency," Miguel said.

The question of whether Kaizer Chiefs have truly turned the corner will be answered when they host Cape Town City in the Betway Premiership at FNB Stadium on Wednesday night.



Following the loss to Mamelodi Sundowns at the beginning of this month, Amakhosi have won their last two matches in all competitions.

After scraping past Magesi FC, Chiefs put in another huge shift to beat Stellenbosch FC 3-1, and in the process booked their place in the semi-finals of the Nedbank Cup.

Ahead of the tricky encounter against The Citizens, Chiefs defender Inacio Miguel has called for consistency from his teammates.



“It’s a process and we have to understand the moment of the team and what we’re building. It doesn’t mean that if we win a game like now and two consecutive games then we’re the best. The same way when we lose one game, then we’re the worst players,” Miguel said.

“No, it doesn’t mean that. It means that we’re in a process and we don’t need to rush. We need to believe, and for me, that’s the most important thing. The importance of this game is what defines us, and what defines us is consistency.

“That is what we’re searching for because the difference between big teams and regular teams is consistency. If we’re able to be consistent and get a winning mentality, we can go far. For us, it means that we’re growing in our process and it means that we’re developing.”

In stark contrast, City are without a win in their last eight games across all competitions. They have lost six of the eight matches, and based on current form, Chiefs are favourites to make it three wins on the trot in front of their home fans.

“The important thing is that we’re slowly getting there, understanding the methods of the coaches and understanding each other. Maybe at the beginning of the season, we were not so connected and that’s what makes the difference when the team is not fully connected,” Miguel concluded.

“You’ll have gaps and mistakes that lead to you conceding goals. The difference is that we’re more tactically compact, more committed, and more aggressive. If you look at the last games, we’re scoring goals, and that gives us in the defensive line some comfort, calm on the ball and some calm without the ball, which is sometimes more important than with the ball and that leads to a winning mentality.”