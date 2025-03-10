Maema not considering a move away from Sundowns

Maema captained the second string Bafana team and was on the score sheet in the second leg on Sunday.

Rumours linking Neo Maema with a move away from Mamelodi Sundowns are untrue.



Phakaaathi has been made aware that the midfielder is willing to stay and fight for his place in the star-studded Sundowns team.

The 29-year-old is currently with the Bafana Bafana team that beat Egypt 4-2 on aggregate in the first round of the 2024 CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN).

ALSO READ: Saleng to submit Pirates transfer request

Maema captained the second string Bafana team and was on the score sheet in the second leg on Sunday.



Things haven’t been the same on the domestic front with Maema struggling for game time this season.



The highly-rated attacker has only made five league appearances for the Brazilians in the current campaign, and that has led to reports that he’s looking for a move elsewhere in search of game time.

“Neo doesn’t want to leave Sundowns because he believes that he can still deliver. It’s just unfortunate that he struggled with an injury earlier this season but there’s no talk of him leaving,” a source close to the player said.

“You know how difficult it is once you get injured at Sundowns because it’s difficult to win your place back but he has been there for a long time and he knows how things work. He wants to win his place back in the team.

ALSO READ: South Africa stun Egypt in CHAN qualifier

“This talk of him leaving started after he did well for Bafana in the CHAN qualifiers but for now, he’s staying. If he’s told that he’s no longer needed, then maybe he can look at other options but he still has one year left on his contract.”