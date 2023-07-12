Kambala impressed Polokwane City technical team

By Mgosi Squad

Mozambican-born midfielder Manuel Kampala is said to be on the verge of signing for Polokwane City having impressed the club’s technical during a trial.

Polokwane are on a quest to rebuild the team following their promotion to the DStv Premiership and have invited a number of players for trials and one of them is Kambala.

“He has been training with Polokwane City for over a week now and he has even played a friendly game. They are happy with his contribution at the club and I’m sure he will sign with the team as soon as everything is agreed on with representatives. The technical team loves his work ethic and that’s what they think will benefit from him. Another thing is that he has experience of playing in the top-flight, so, it will be easy for him,” said an insider at Polokwane.

“Polokwane City need players and the team has to make some strong reinforcements in order to compete next season. That’s just how it is when you get to the Premiership because some players find it very hard to adjust to that level. So, Kambala will be a very good signing for the club. I really hope that they sign him, it will be good for the team. But another thing is that they have to look at the budget.

Kambala was in the books of Motsepe Foundation Championship side Magesi FC last campaign. But his contract with the club has now come to an end and is currently a free agent.

The midfielder, whose goal denied Kaizer Chiefs the league whilst on the books of Baroka FC, has also been linked with a move to Royal AM. But it looks like he will be playing his football in Polokwane.