Ethan Brooks looking to thrive for AmaZulu under Cijimpi

By Sibongiseni Gumbi

AmaZulu FC’s rising star, Ethan Brooks, is thrilled with the team’s pre-season preparations as they gear up for the upcoming 2023/24 season.

ALSO READ: Erasmus says Spain is a perfect place for Pirates to improve for next season

The 22-year-old attacking midfielder, who joined AmaZulu from TS Galaxy at the end of the 2021/22 season, spoke openly about the club’s training regimen under the watchful eye of coach Pablo “Cijimpi” Martin.

According to Brooks, the past two weeks of pre-season have been intense, with the players pushing themselves to their limits.

He personally has been focused on improving various aspects of his game and fine-tuning specific skills.

The young midfielder expressed his satisfaction with the team’s overall progress, highlighting the determination and commitment shown by his teammates.

“Pre-season has been going well in the last two weeks, we are pushing ourselves,” Brooks said.

“I have been pushing myself in terms of things that I have to work on. There are things I want to tweak here and there.

“So, yeah, like I said pre-season has gone really well.”

In the previous 2022/23 campaign, Brooks featured in 21 matches for AmaZulu in the highly competitive DStv Premiership.

Despite limited playing time due to a knee injury, he made a significant impact, contributing with a goal and an assist.

Brooks reflected on his performances in the last six games of the season, expressing his contentment with receiving the Man of the Match award against Mamelodi Sundowns and scoring his maiden goal for the club.

Brooks had a difficult start to AmaZulu career

“Last season I joined the team and unfortunately, I didn’t get to play as many games as I would have liked to because of my knee,” he continued.

“I am happy with the way I played in the last six games of the season, getting the Man of the Match award against Mamelodi Sundowns and scoring my first goal.

“So, yeah, I am really happy to start pre-season with no injuries and being able to work hard. I am looking forward to the new season.”

He enters this pre-season with a clean bill of health, eager to work hard and build on his achievements, setting his sights on a successful new season.

ALSO READ: Maritzburg trust Dlangalala to bring them back to the top table

AmaZulu will be participating in various competitions during the 2023/24 campaign, including the DStv Premiership, Nedbank Cup, and Carling Knockout Cup.