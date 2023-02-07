Lepasa’s move to SuperSport is no surprise

Mgosi Squad

Zakhele Lepasa’s move to SuperSport United is not a surprise, with coach Gavin Hunt having long been interested in the striker, a source close to goal-poacher has revealed.



ALSO READ: Hunt hopes to hold on to Lepasa beyond this season



It is said that Hunt has always been Lepasa’s fan, and has always believed that Lepasa could be the next big striker in the country.



Since joining Orlando Pirates, Lepasa has been sent on loan twice and Hunt was always looking to lure him since the striker was playing in the reserve team of the Buccaneers.



Lepasa joined SuperSport on loan until the end of the season just before the transfer deadline, and it is said Hunt went out of his way to make sure that he gets his man.



“Zakes is a natural striker, and I think that is what coach Hunt likes about him. He has always seen a bright future for him, I am not really surprised that he managed to get him to SuperSport. He has always wanted him, even when he was Bidvest Wits coach, he was eyeing him. But it just never happened,” said the source.



“Remember there are teams that have been doing loan deals with Pirates for some time like Chippa United and Golden Arrows, that’s where Lepasa could have ended up. But, no, coach Hunt wanted him and another thing is that Zakes knew as well, that is why he asked to go to SuperSport.”