Khune’s presence at Chiefs has ‘always been positive’

'The fact that he has been here two decades is even more important,' said Chiefs head coach Cavin Johnson.

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Cavin Johnson says Itumeleng Khune has always been good for the Amakhosi dressing room, after the veteran goalkeeper returned to the bench for the first time since November for the team’s 1-1 DStv Premiership draw at AmaZulu on Sunday.

Khune last played for Chiefs in the Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates on November 11, which was also the last time, prior to Sunday, that he was in the Chiefs squad.

The 36 year-old was suspended by Chiefs in December and stripped of the captaincy after he allegedly turned up to training under the influence of alcohol. Khune had his suspension lifted at the beginning of March, and a suspension for Chiefs reserve ‘keeper Brandon Petersen meant the former Bafana Bafana captain was back on the bench at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

“In the dressing room Itu has always been positive and the fact that he has been here two decades is even more important,” said Johnson.

“He knows what he has to contribute, he was back on the bench because Brandon got a red card (Petersen was sent off after complaining about a decision from the sidelines against TS Galaxy).

“It was touch and go if he would make it (Khune has also had fitness issues since his return to the squad), but the Gods of football gave him and opportunity to come onto the bench … while Brandon is out. We will see who is there (when Petersen returns for the final game of the season).

“Bruce (Bvuma) is the number one.”

This seems to indicate that Khune is unlikely to get one last chance to play for Chiefs, if this does prove to be his final season with the club. Amakhosi play Polokwane City on Saturday and finish off their season at Cape Town Spurs on May 25. With Chiefs still in a battle to finish in the top eight it is unlikely Chiefs will want to risk giving Khune a send off after he has not played for such a long time.