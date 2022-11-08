AmaZulu management firmly behind Folz despite MTN8 final loss

Mgosi Squad

AmaZulu FC management are said to have assured coach Romain Folz that he has their support and losing the MTN8 final didn’t necessarily mean that he had failed the team, a source at the club has revealed.

Folz lost the MTN8 trophy to Orlando Pirates, who beat them 1-0 in the final played at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.



The AmaZulu coach was only appointed as Usuthu coach last month, taking charge of the team after they had already played the first leg of the semifinal of the tournament against Kaizer Chiefs, where they drew 1-1 away from home.



Folz came in and they advanced to the final after holding Amakhosi to a goalless draw.



According to a source, the top management at AmaZulu were eager to see the club lift the trophy, especially in Durban. But they are, however, proud of the team and believe they have the right man in charge.



“The bosses are not even upset or blaming the coach. They know that he did his best and the players also played their part,” said the source.

“Folz is a good coach and they see his vision for the club, it is the same as what they (management) wants. It is the start of a great relationship and there is hope that he is going to bring success to the club.”