Blom unsure of Chiefs future as contract issue remains unresolved

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Njabulo Blom is said to be unsure of his future at the team and that is affecting him emotionally.



A source close to the player said Blom is no longer the chirpy guy he used to be when visiting his family and friends in Dobsonville, Soweto.



On a recent visit, one of his friends noticed how subdued he was and when he asked about it, Blom did not say much except that he didn’t want to talk about football.



“When he is here he usually raves about how he is getting game-time and we joke about his performances but this time he was not interested.



“He was fine when he got here but as soon as we started talking football, he changed and you could see that something was bothering him.



“And when I asked if it was because of the contract situation, he said he did not want to talk about it and made excuses so he could leave,” said the source.



Blom’s contract is said to be coming to an end in June next year.



His extension talks hit a snag when his agent Rob Moore went public about how unhappy he was with what the Soweto giants were offering the young player.



He suggested that what Blom was offered was not even half of what some senior players, who are not even contributing, earn.