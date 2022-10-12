Unhappy Pirates midfielder considering loan move to Arrows

Mgosi Squad

Ntsako Makhubela’s lack of game time at Orlando Pirates has made the midfielder consider a loan move back to his old club Golden Arrows in the next transfer window, a source close to the player has revealed.

Makhubela joined Pirates last year from Arrows. In his first few months with the Soweto club, the midfielder got a lot of game time under previous coach Jose Zinnbauer, but struggled for it under caretaker co-coaches Mandla Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids.

The 28-year-old is yet to play under coach Jose Riveiro, who joined the club just before the start of the 2022/23 DStv Premiership campaign.

Makhubela is said to have lost hope in winning a place in the team’s starting line-up.

“His morale is way too low, things are just not going well for him at Pirates. This is not something that he anticipated because he thought he was going to be one of the key players in the squad. But now everything is just falling apart for him and it doesn’t seem there will be any changes for him that is why he now wants to go back to Arrows,” said the source.

“He hoped that the club would send him on loan in the recent transfer window, but it was not the case. I feel very bad for him because he is a quality player. He started well at Pirates, but now things are very bad for him. He is not even making the bench, that’s how terrible it is for him.”