Mthethwa facing uncertain future at Chiefs, AmaZulu show interest

Mthethwa's current contract with Chiefs ends in June 2026.

Sibongiseni Mthethwa is said to be facing an uncertain future at Kaizer Chiefs. Picture: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Sibongiseni Mthethwa is said to be facing an uncertain future at the club.

“The Ox”, as Mthethwa is affectionately known in football circles, joined Amakhosi from Stellenbosch FC and was a regular at the club, making 29 appearances in all competitions in his first season with Chiefs.

But now word is that the former Stellenbosch FC midfielder does not fit into new coach Nasreddine Nabi’s system and Chiefs are considering sending him out on loan or selling him outright. Mthethwa’s current contract with Chiefs ends in June 2026..



A source has now told Phakaaathi that Nabi has been looking for a defensive midfielder that will suit his style and they have now found it in Njabulo Blom



On Tuesday, Chiefs announced that Blom has rejoined the club on a season-long loan from St Louis City of the United States.

“Njabulo is the kind of player that coach Nabi has been looking for. When he heard that he was available, he immediately asked the management to try and get him. And now he’s very excited to have him,” said the source.

“As for Ox (Sibongiseni Mthethwa), I don’t see him play that much this season. Remember, Chiefs have also signed Inácio Miguel, who can also play as a defensive midfielder, and he was recommended to the club by coach Nabi.”

AmaZulu show interest in Mthethwa

The source further revealed that AmaZulu are keen to bring Mthethwa to Durban and are monitoring his situation at Chiefs.



“Yes, I heard that AmaZulu want him. They need a central midfielder after they released George Maluleka, but I’m not sure if he is also keen to move or if he wants to fight for his place at Chiefs,” concluded the source.