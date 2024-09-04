SuperSport coach Hunt frustrated by delayed league start

"A game is a game and the fixtures came out like that so we'll embrace it and we're looking forward to it," said Hunt.

SuperSport United head coach Gavin Hunt has weighed in on the unconventional start to the new Betway Premiership season.



Matsatsantsa a Pitori have been out of competitive action for a month since the MTN8 quarterfinal defeat to Orlando Pirates on August 3.

The stop-start nature of the 2024/25 season posed a headache for most coaches who had to prolong their pre-season while the Premier Soccer League (PSL) ironed out a few outstanding details of the agreement with international betting company Betway.

“It’s okay for teams that are playing in Caf (competitions) maybe suited for them but I don’t know,” Hunt said.

“We have a new sponsorship which is fantastic. Obviously, with a lot of background things to do, I would think that with boards and things to make so that’s why it’s been put back

“But it’s frustrating for a team like us who got knocked out in the first round. You did six weeks (of pre-season) and you do another five and half to six weeks. We went away for three days so it’s been difficult being in the same place.”

Hunt couldn’t have asked for a more tougher assignment to get their Betway Premiership campaign underway.

Tough start for Hunt’s SuperSport

SuperSport will do battle with Tshwane rivals and defending league champions Mamelodi Sundowns on September 17.

“Obviously, we won’t have a few players as we’re still waiting for work permits and things like that which is normal. The league should have some kind of agreement with the Home Affairs. Anyway, it is what it is, it’s difficult and not easy.”

United will also be without leading striker Bradley Grobler who got injured in the game against Pirates and his return is scheduled for December the earliest.



The departure of Etiosa Ighodaro, who was on loan from Mamelodi Sundowns, has also left them thin in attack.



Hunt has also lost Shandre Campbell, Selaelo Rasebotja and Kegan Johannes.