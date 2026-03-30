Mvala in race against time to secure Sundowns future

Mvala's current deal expires at the end of June after the club exercised a one-year option last year.

Experienced defender Mothobi Mvala is in a race against time to recover from a long-term injury and stake his claim for a contract renewal at Mamelodi Sundowns.

Mvala’s current deal expires at the end of June after the club exercised a one-year option last year to keep him at Chloorkop for another season.

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The Bafana Bafana defender has been plagued by injuries over the past season and has barely kicked a ball, with just three months remaining on his contract.

It remains unclear whether Sundowns will offer Mvala a new deal beyond this season, despite his status as one of the leaders in Miguel Cardoso’s dressing room.

According to sources at the club, a decision will be taken closer to the end of the campaign and may depend on whether he can return to full fitness.

The Brazilians have already parted ways with another veteran defender, Mosa Lebusa, who is now on the books of Stellenbosch FC.

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The centre-back joined Sundowns in 2020 on a five-year deal from Highlands Park and has been a mainstay in the club’s defence before being sidelined with injuries.