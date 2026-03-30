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Okon looking for Bafana win in second Panama clash

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By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

3 minute read

30 March 2026

10:40 am

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'I think our preparation towards the next game will be much better,' said the Bafana defender.

Ime Okon - Bafana Bafana

Ime Okon says Bafana hope to pick up a win over Panama in Cape Town on Tuesday. Picture: Backpagepix

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Bafana Bafana defender Ime Okon expects a better performance from South Africa in their second international friendly against Panama this evening at the Cape Town Stadium.

Bafana’s Okon – ‘We’ve now seen how they play’

Okon started in central defence in Friday’s 1-1 draw in Durban, and was generally composed at the back apart from one error that led to a great chance for Panama to win the game late on.

ALSO READ: Broos unlikely to ring the changes for Panama clash

“I think we’ve now seen how they play. I think our preparation towards the next game will be much better so we are hoping to get the win,” said Okon, according to SABC Sport.

Panama’s goal at the Moses Mabhida Stadium also came from an error at the back from Bafana, Khuliso Mudau giving the ball away.

Bafana, however, should have won with the amount of clear chances they created.

“It was good,” added Okon on Bafana’s overall performance.

“I think we played very well – it was just a lapse of concentration from us (Panama’s goal). Besides that, we dominated the whole game. We just need to keep working hard, and we’ll see what the future holds.”

With Mbekezeli Mbokazi expected to return to the starting line-up tonight, it could be that Okon misses out.

Bafana head coach Hugo Broos, however, was happy with his partnership with Mamelodi Sundowns’ Khulumani Ndamane on Friday.

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Broos – ‘Both players in central defence had a very good game’

“Ndamane was good but also Okon,” said Broos.

“Ndamane had played a few friendlies but for Okon it was his first game (though he did play for Bafana in the 2025 Cosafa Cup).

“I think both players in central defence had a very good game.”

Ndamane impressed in particular with his passing range.

“He had a few very good passes, certainly in the second half,” added Broos.

ALSO READ: Broos criticises ‘lazy’ Foster after Bafana draw

“We put players alone in front of their goalkeeper and this is something we wanted to see. I told him to concentrate … on the game. I was very happy with his performance.”

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