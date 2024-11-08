Former Sundowns coach facing axe in Tanzania

Miguel Gamondi is facing an uncertain future at Young Africans (Yanga) in Tanzania, Phakaaathi has learned.

According to reports, the Yanga hierarchy is not pleased with the club’s start to the Tanzania Premier League.

Yanga, who are the defending champions having won the league title last season, are currently fourth on the log with 21 points after 10 games. They trail log leaders Singida Black Stars by five points.



On Thursday, they lost 3-1 at home to Tabora United. It was their second consecutive defeat after they went down 1-0 to Azam FC in their previous game.

Now word is that after the Tabora loss, Gamondi was called to a meeting to explain the club’s poor run.

It is believed that after the meeting, some members of the board recommended that the former Mamelodi Sundowns and Platinum Stars coach be fired.

“The decision on whether or not to retain Gamondi rests with club president Hersi Said and he will announce it soon. But as it is now, things don’t look good for Gamondi. It’s a pity though because he has done well with Yanga since his arrival,” said a source from Tanzania.



Yanga will next face log leaders Singida on 21 November after the international break, but it’s not clear if Gamondi will still be in charge of the club by then.