26 Feb 2024

Pirates and AmaZulu target in talks with European club

Pirates, AmaZulu target Mogaila in talks with European club

Shaune Mogaila in action for Royal AM against SuperSport United. (Picture: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

AmaZulu FC and Orlando Pirates could lose out on the services of Shaune Mogaila, who is said to be in talks with Norway-based club Valengra FC.

Mogaila, who is currently a free agent after parting ways with DStv Premiership side Royal AM, has been linked with a move to AmaZulu and Pirates, with his agent confirming the interest from both clubs.

But, it seems like the two clubs could miss out on the speedy winger, who is believed to have already been in talks with Valengra, who ply their trade in the Norwegian First Division.

“Those guys are keen on signing him,” said the informant. “I mean, they are very serious about him because this thing all started last year during pre-season. They spoke with Mogaila’s agent, but nothing came out. I think it was because Royal AM were also trying to renew his contract. But, they didn’t know that Mogaila was already being pursued by Valengra.”

“It is a great opportunity for him to play overseas, plus Norway is not a bad league. I think if he gets a good deal he will definitely go, he doesn’t have anything to lose. I know that Pirates and AmaZulu are also interested in him, but the best move for him would be to go overseas because he is already 28-years old. Not many players get such an opportunity (to play overseas) at that age. So, he is very lucky.”

