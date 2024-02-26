Hunt issues update on former Sundowns forward Motupa

Motupa failed to make a single appearance for the Brazilians this campaign.

Gift Motupa was released by Mamelodi Sundowns last month (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Former Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates forward Gift Motupa is unlikely to sign for SuperSport United this season despite training with the club.



Motupa played under Gavin Hunt at Bidvest Wits and he’s looking to resurrect his career after parting ways with Sundowns last month.

The 29-year-old is a free agent and can sign for Matsatsantsa a Pitori or any other team interested in his services.

Due financial constraints, Hunt is looking beyond this season to hand the former Orlando Pirates attacker a lifeline.

“With Gift, we can’t sign him this season. We won’t be able to take him. I’ve spoken to him and he just came to train with us,” Hunt said.



“You know he never had much football action so he’s just trying to get fit with us and we’ll see by May-June which is only two to three months away.”

