Polokwane City accused of treating Makola and Mhlongo ‘like garbage’

By Mgosi Squad

Having initially agreed to increase salaries of Mpho Makola and Joseph Mhlongo following their promotion to the DStv Premiership, Polokwane City bosses are said to have failed to meet their demands.

Makola and Mhlongo were promised huge monies, especially former Orlando Pirates midfielder Makola after joining the club in the middle of the season. But both have now been released by the newly-promoted side.

The midfielder left Cape Town City in the middle of last season, and went on to join Rise and Shine in their pursuit for promotion.

According to a source, Makola and Mhlongo were not happy with what the Polokwane City management were offering them after agreeing that they were going to be the highest paid players at the club.

“What they did to Bibo (Makola) and Mhlongo is really unfair. We really didn’t see this coming because they are the key players at the club. They helped the team to get back to the DStv Premiership, now when they are supposed to be rewarded with good contracts the management is saying something else,” said the source.

“Promises were made after promotion and the players were happy with what they are going to get. Now people started making excuses. It’s a shame what happened because now they just threw them out like garbage. You don’t treat players like that. I salute both of them for standing up for what they deserve. I just hope they do get teams soon.”

Both Makola and Mhlongo are now without a club after leaving Polokwane City, but, it is expected that the pair will get a team very soon, especially Mhlongo, who is said to be on the wish list of Baroka FC.

That means the striker will have to go back to playing in the National First Division (NFD) and help the team to fight their way back into playing at the highest league in South Africa.

Meanwhile Makola has proved to be a valuable player that can fit in at any club, and can only have enhanced his reputation with his displays at Polokwane City.