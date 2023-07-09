Motaung sheds light on Potsane signing at Chiefs

By Sibongiseni Gumbi

Kaizer Chiefs sporting director, Kaizer Motaung Jr, has shed light on the decision to add Tebogo Potsane as their seventh signing ahead of the new season.

ALSO READ: Billiat vanishes from Chiefs amid contract extension talks

The Soweto-based club recently announced the acquisition of Potsane, who has committed to a three-year contract at Naturena.

This addition follows the signings of Thatayaone Ditlhokwe, Given Msimango, Mduduzi Mdantsane, Edson Castillo, Pule Mmodi, and Ranga Chivaviro.

Kaizer Jr has provided insight into the club’s thinking on Potsane. He expressed confidence that Potsane would bring significant value to the team, emphasizing his skill, craft, and wealth of experience.

Additionally, Kaizer Jr highlighted the potential for Potsane to serve as a mentor to the younger players, enabling them to learn and grow.

“We believe Tebogo will prove to be a valuable complement to the squad,” said Motaung Jr.

“He brings his skill and craft to us, as well as a wealth of experience that our younger players can learn and benefit from.

“We are happy to welcome him into the Kaizer Chiefs Family.”

Potsane adds variety in midfield

The official statement from Kaizer Chiefs regarding Potsane’s unveiling emphasised the importance of his signing in bolstering the squad’s depth.

It said club management and technical staff are striving to assemble a formidable team capable of reclaiming their position at the top of South African football.

Potsane’s addition is seen as a vital step in this process, aiming to strengthen the playing personnel and enhance the team.



ALSO READ: Castillo makes his Chiefs grand entrance, happy with star reception

With this latest signing, Chiefs continue their efforts to build a squad that can bring back the glory days and restore the club to its rightful place among the top contenders in domestic football.

Potsane played 18 league matches for Royal AM last season, contributing three assists.

“He will add crucial depth to the group of playing personnel available to newly-appointed head coach, Molefi Ntseki,” read the club’s statement.

“He will allow him (Ntseki) to rest and rotate when necessary without weakening the side, in what promises to be a long and exacting 2023/24 campaign.”