Thabo Cele could join Blom at St Louis, Sundowns also interested

It has emerged that Thabo Cele, who is currently representing South Africa in the Cosafa Cup, has attracted the attention of various clubs.

The player’s representatives engaged in a three-hour telephonic meeting with both St Louis City from America and Al Ahly’s sporting director to discuss the potential transfer.

St Louis already have two South Africans on their books in coach Bradley Carnell and midfielder Njabulo Blom.

However, despite the interest shown, no agreement has been reached as negotiations are still ongoing, a Mgosi Squad source has claimed.

"The representatives of Thabo Cele have not yet agreed with any teams," says the source.

“The representatives of Thabo Cele have not yet agreed with any teams,” says the source.



The discussions surrounding Cele’s future have intensified, with St Louis City, Raja Casablanca, and Sundowns emerging as the teams displaying the most interest in securing the player’s signature.

The representatives involved continue to engage in talks, aiming to reach a favourable agreement for all parties involved.

“We are still engaging each other for Thabo Cele’s signature. The teams that have shown more interest at the moment are St Louis City from America, Raja Casablanca and Sundowns.”

Cele on reported Chiefs interest

Cele has also spoken out about his next move, saying he would have liked to join Kaizer Chiefs if he were to return home. He is currently on the books of Radomiak Radom in the Polish top flight.

“It’s something that I know about and something that is always possible, especially when the transfer window is open and I won’t lie.

“It is something that you consider because sometimes you find it tough (abroad), and you think about all other things,” said Cele this week.

“But as I said, my intention is always to climb a ladder on that side because that is my dream.

“So, the move back to South Africa right now is not something that I think about, but this is football, you never know what’s going to happen next.”

It is however unlikely that Chiefs will join the race for Thabo Cele’s signature having already secured three new players in his position for the upcoming campaign.