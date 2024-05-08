Local Soccer

8 May 2024

Magesi FC chairman mum on Larsen’s future after promotion

Magesi FC chairman Solly Makhubela is mum on Clinton Larsen’s future. (Brian Rikhotso/BackpagePix)

Magesi FC chairman Solly Makhubela is non-committal about the future of coach Clinton Larsen after the club secured automatic promotion to the DStv Premiership.

Clinton has done a remarkable job at the Limpopo-based club to win the Motsepe Foundation Championship with two games left to play in the National First Division.

The 53-year-old saved the team from relegation last season and against all odds, he has led them to the premier division of South African football.

“As I’ve indicated that I’m the chairman but I’m not the one who takes decisions,” Makhubela responded when asked if Larsen will keep his job after securing topflight football for next season.

“The same will be based on my team and the technical team so therefore they need to decide if they are positive to take the coach. I will be the moderator and I will assess it.”

Makhubela thanked the technical team and his management for delivering on the mandate. AmaTuks, Baroka, JDR Stars and Maritzburg United are vying for the two remaining spots for the PSL promotion play-offs.

“I want to thank the players, management and the chief is also here. Remember it’s not about me but it’s about the management and the coach. They are working together and I’m just a chairman and I’m taking instructions from them,” he said.

“I listen to them and suggest if I have to but the final thing comes from them and the coach. The mandate was for both the coach and management because they need to work together. We tried to also add the technical director to work together. Our mandate was to take the league and get a straight promotion and not go to the play-offs.”

Phakaaathi understands that Larsen, who extended his contract for one more season last year, is yet to sign a new deal. It remains to be seen if the coach will be offered a new contract beyond this season.

