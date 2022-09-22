Royal AM on the hunt for Malesela’s replacement

Mgosi Squad

Royal AM are said to have identified two coaches who could possibly replace Dan Malesela, an insider at the KwaZulu-Natal outfit has revealed.

Malesela, who was a co-coach at Royal AM, left Thwihli Thwahla to go back to Marumo Gallants, leaving Khabo Zondo and Abram Nteo as the only remaining co-coaches. But it is believed that the club bosses prefer three coaches to lead Royal AM.

The insider revealed that one of the coaches that is likely to be part of Thwihli Thwahla’s technical team is none other the recently fired Swallows FC coach Dylan Kerr or a foreign coach that has been identified by the club.

”The board wants to have three coaches, that’s what they think has been working at the club and they believe three minds are just better than one. So, the search has been going on and there are two guys who have been identified. I am not sure if they have been approached yet or what is going on,” said the insider.

“But what I can say is that the minute the Swallows coach was placed on special leave the management knew what was coming. They like his approach to the game and the way he is always committed to the game. He has a lot of experience in coaching in South Africa, hence they think that he might be good for the team.

“But not everyone seems to believe that because there is another foreign coach that is being considered for the job. I think they want to wrap up this entire coaching thing by the time the international break ends.”