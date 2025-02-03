Sundowns finally cut ties with Saavedra

Phakaaathi has it on good authority that Saavedra and Sundowns have come to an amicable decision to part ways.

As previously reported by Mgosi squad, Erwin Saavedra’s time at Mamelodi Sundowns had come to an end. With Matias Matías Esquivel’s loan recall from Club Atlético Talleres confirmed, Sundowns needed to open up a foreign spot on their books.

Saavedra is deemed surplus to requirements by the Brazilians who now have the South American contingent of Esquivel, Lucas Ribeiro, Marcelo Allende and Arthur Sales, new defender Lucas Suárez on their roster.

The 28-year-old has struggled to break into the Sundowns team due to injuries since his arrival in 2022. Expect a formal announcement to be made once all the paperwork has been sorted out because Saavedra still had a contract with the Brazilians beyond the 2024-25 season.

Saavedra only made one Betway Premiership appearance for the Tshwane giants against Polokwane City last November. His other two appearances came in Caf Champions League games against Mbabane Swallows and AS Maniema Union respectively.