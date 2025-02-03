Why Mashego couldn’t secure move from Sundowns to Chiefs

Terrence Mashego’s proposed move to Kaizer Chiefs failed to materialise after Amakhosi couldn’t agree on a transfer fee with Mamelodi Sundowns. In addition to that, Sundowns were also reluctant to sell the Mamelodi-born defender who is still a valued member of the Brazilians team despite limited game time.

Both clubs discussed the possibility of the left back moving from Chloorkop to Naturena, but Chiefs believed he was priced out of the market. The 28-year-old has only made two Betway Premiership appearances for Sundowns this season.

The former Cape Town City player was sounded out by Chiefs as a possible addition to their team to strengthen their options on the wing. According to information gathered by Phakaaathi, the deal didn’t happen for various reasons, leaving Mashego with the difficult task of fighting for his place in the star-studded Sundowns team.

“Management of Sundowns have always been clear that there needs to be players from the Mamelodi township in the team. They have a soft spot for him because of where he’s also coming from. If Chiefs were to convince Sundowns into selling Mashego, they needed to up their bid but they didn’t,” a source confirmed to Mgosi squad.

“These are the two reasons why the move didn’t happen but it’s true that Kaizer Chiefs were interested in Mashego and engaged Sundowns but unfortunately nothing materialised. I’m not sure if the player was keen on the move but Sundowns were not interested in letting him go if their asking price was not met.”