Pirates’ Riveiro sets points target to challenge Sundowns

'Any team that wants to be a contender in the PSL must understand that you can't give away many points,' said the Pirates head coachl.

Jose Riveiro believes Orlando Pirates need at least 70 points to challenge for the title. Picture: Nokwanda Zondi/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro believes Orlando Pirates will have to get more than 70 points if they are to beat Mamelodi Sundowns to the Betway Premiership title.

ALSO READ: Chiefs need a quick response against AmaZulu

Pirates’ last-gasp win over Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday kept up the pressure on leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, though Masandawana responded with a 4-0 hammering of Golden Arrows on Sunday.

Pirates on a roll

The Buccaneers have won ten and lost just two of 12 top flight matches this season. They are making a far better fist of mounting a title challenge. And they hope to end Masandawana’s run of seven Premiership crowns on the spin.

They still, however, trail Sundowns by six points, though Pirates do have a game in hand.

“If we want to call ourselves league contenders in South Africa … we know we have to go over 70 points perhaps,” Riveiro told reporters after Patrick Maswanganyi’s stoppage time panenka penalty had grabbed all three points against Amakhosi.

“How many (points) last season did they (Sundowns) get? 72 right? So any team that wants to be a contender in the PSL must understand that you can’t give away many points.

“Even though we were playing at FNB (Chiefs’ regular home ground) it was our home game. Home games are going to play a very important role in the (title) race. So, it is a massive victory.”

Pirates will look to pick up an 11th league win of the season on Wednesday when they travel to Polokwane to take on Sekhukhune United.

Lehlohonolo Seema’s side have lost just one of their last eight matches in all competitions. Babina Noko picked up an impressive 1-1 draw at Stellenbosch on Saturday. This was a particularly good result as they had midfielder Siphesihle Mkhize sent off after just 28 minutes at the Danie Craven Stadium.

Mkhize will be suspended for the clash with Pirates, but Sekhukhune will be another dangerous opponent for Pirates in their title quest.

It will be interesting to see how many changes Riveiro makes from the derby. Tshegofatso Mabasa may well be rested, with Evidence Makgopa getting a chance tomorrow.

ALSO READ: Riveiro praises ‘brave’ Maswanganyi

“Tshego was tactically excellent today,” said Riveiro after the derby.

“We had a lot of chances on transition and stole the ball in their half. He was a bit tired and was on a yellow card, so we looked for freshness with Evidence (Makgopa came on in the 75th minute).”