Defender pens one-year extension with Sundowns

Mosa Lebusa of Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria, on 18 May 2025 ©Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix

As previously reported by Mgosi Squad, Mamelodi Sundowns have extended Mosa Lebusa’s contract by a further year, finalising the deal shortly before the team’s departure for the FIFA Club World Cup.

The 32-year-old defender, who joined the Brazilians from Ajax Cape Town in 2018, has been rewarded for his consistency, professionalism, and resurgence during the past season.

Having spent time on the sidelines earlier in the campaign, Lebusa fought his way back into the starting line-up, making 15 appearances in the Betway Premiership and featuring in nine CAF Champions League matches. In total, he played 30 matches across all competitions.

Despite speculation surrounding his future, with Stellenbosch FC reportedly keeping a close eye on developments, Lebusa has opted to remain in Tshwane, putting pen to paper on a new deal that keeps him at Chloorkop for at least another season.

While Sundowns are yet to make an official announcement, Phakaaathi understands the contract extension has been finalised, ensuring Lebusa remains part of the squad as they prepare for the Club World Cup in the United States.