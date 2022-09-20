SuperSport coach Hunt keen on Chiefs midfielder Nange

Mgosi Squad

Gavin Hunt is believed to be interested in reuniting with Phathutshedzo Nange once more.



Hunt first signed the midfielder at Bidvest Wits. They then reunited at Kaizer Chiefs when Hunt was coach there and Nange was one of the regular players.



But since Hunt’ release from the club, Nange has struggled for game time.

Current coach Arthur Zwane prefers using Siyethemba Sithebe and Yosuf Maart in central midfield as he seeks mobility.

A source has revealed that Hunt has now asked SuperSport officials to speak to Chiefs about a possible transfer of the former Black Leopards man.

“He wanted Sibongiseni Mthethwa from Stellenbosch but the asking price there was too high and he has since turned his interest to Nange.

“I don’t see this transfer happening unless they can make an exchange of some sort. But strange things have happened in football and I would not be surprised if Nange ends up at SuperSport,” said the source.