Goss staying positive despite poor SuperSport run

'We have just been unlucky and need to keep working hard,' said the SuperSport goalkeeper.

SuperSport United goalkeeper Ricardo Goss believes the wins will start coming again for Matsatsantsa, as they prepare to face Polokwane City at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in the DStv Premiership on Wednesday evening.

The Tshwane side have not won any of their last seven league matches, and were also thrashed 4-0 by Stellenbosch in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals on Saturday.

Matsatsantsa have mostly still proved hard to beat – they have drawn five of those seven top flight matches without a victory – but they are in desperate need of three points in the fight to finish in the top three and play in continental competition next season.

“We are working hard and I am sure it is going to fall for us. Even in these games, if you watch, we created more chances than our opponent, we have just been unlucky and need to keep working hard. Even Liverpool and Arsenal lost this weekend, we just need to work hard and try to defend better as a group.”

Young guns

SuperSport head coach Gavin Hunt has been giving chances to some younger players all season, with forward Siviwe Magidigidi the latest to make his top flight debut, playing in April DStv Premiership games against Golden Arrows and TS Galaxy.

“We have good, exciting youngsters and the future is bright for them and for the team as well,” added Goss.

“They just need a little bit of guidance here and there but they have good quality.”