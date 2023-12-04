Local Soccer

Riveiro calls for better start from Pirates ahead of Swallows tie

The Buccaneers have also been struggling to score goals.

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro (Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro will hope to see his side get off to a fast start when they host neighbours Moroka Swallows FC in a DStv Premiership Soweto derby at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Riveiro hasn’t always been happy with how his players begin their matches, which has led to them dropping a number of points.

The Buccaneers have also been struggling with firepower upfront, with the team managing to score only two goals in their last three games.

The Spaniard, however, says he is not really worried about the lack of goals, and he just wants to see his charges have a positive start in their matches as they look to climb the league standings.

“We have to start games better, but I’m not worried about lack of goals, I’m just concerned about how we start the games sometimes which is not the right way,” said the Buccaneers mentor.

Pirates will go into their clash with Swallows after they were held to a goalless draw by Richards Bay in their last game, a huge disappointment for the Riveiro, who believes his side could have done better and grabbed maximum points.

The Buccaneers are currently sitting in ninth spot on the log, with the club having only collected 16 points from 11 games.

They will be facing a Swallows side which has had a decent start into the season under coach Steve Komphela. Players like Andile Jali and Lantshene Phalane have helped make the Birds a competitive side.

Swallows are in sixth place on the league standings, with the Birds having accumulated 18 points from the same number of matches as the Buccaneers.

Komphela’s charges head into this tie with the Sea Robbers having lost their last match 1-0 to Kaizer Chiefs in another Soweto derby.

The Swallows coach will certainly be hoping his side redeem themselves with a win against Pirates, but he is an experienced mentor and will know that it will be hard, especially in Orlando.

Last season, Pirates beat Swallows twice in the league, 1-0 in the first round with a goal from Bienvenu Eva Nga and 4-1 in the second round courtesy of a hat-trick from Monnapule Saleng.

