Swallows striker Mhango attracts interest from SuperSport

21 May 2024

09:27 am

Mhango and Hunt worked together at Bidvest Wits before he joined Orlando Pirates.

Gabadinho Mhango of Moroka Swallows (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Gabadinho Mhango has emerged as a potential target for SuperSport United, who are looking to assemble a strong squad that could possibly challenge Mamelodi Sundowns next season.

Mhango’s contract with Moroka Swallows is only expiring in June next year, but the Malawian striker is said to be looking for a move away from the club, which faced financial challenges this season.

According to a source, Mhango is keen to join Matsatsantsa a Pitori and coach Gavin Hunt is also looking for a reunion with the Malawian striker.

“Mhango has already told Swallows that he wants to leave. Part of the agreement for his return to the club was that he would be allowed to leave at the end of the season if there’s an offer for him. And now that there’s interest from SuperSport, he wants to go there and be reunited with (Gavin) Hunt,” said the source.

Mhango and Hunt worked together at Bidvest Wits before he joined Orlando Pirates.

