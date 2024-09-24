Percy Tau set to leave Al-Ahly next year?

Tau has made 107 appearances for Al-Ahly, scoring 26 goals and providing 13 assists across all competitions.

Percy Tau will not renew his contract with Al-Ahly when it expires, Phakaaathi has learned.

Tau, who joined the Reds in August 2021 from Brighton & Hove Albion for a reported fee of €1.8 million, will see his contract with with the Egyptian giants expire in June next year.

The Bafana Bafana star has contributed a lot in the club’s success, winning 10 trophies, including two CAF Champions League titles since joining them from the English Premiership side.



Tau has scored two goals in two appearances in this season’s CAF Champions League and word is that Al-Ahly are keen to extend his contract, but now the Bafana forward wants to move on, a source has revealed.

“Tau feels that he has achieved what he wanted to achieve at Al-Ahly. I mean he has won everything that is to be won including the Champions League twice. So now he wants a new challenge,” said the source.

Reports of a fallout with head coach Marcel Koller are said to be the reason the 30-year-old Bafana Bafana star wants a move from Al-Alhly, but the source disputes this.



“The issue with the coach was long resolved, you can see that Tau is happy at Al-Ahly. He’s enjoying his football again and is scoring goals for the team. The club is also happy with him hence they offered him a new deal, but Tau wants a new challenge,” added the source.

Tau was linked with a move to Kaizer Chiefs and Moroccan giants Wydad Athletic during the last transfer window, but that move failed to materialise.